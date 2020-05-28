Deacon Bernard E. Watts, age 80, of Lynchburg, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, morning, May 23, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved and devoted wife, Deaconess Irene M. Watts; his devoted daughters, Constance "Connie" Watts and Bernadette "Shelly" Watts and fiancée, Tony Booth; one loving grandson, Zachary Bernard "Zach" Watts; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services for Deacon Watts will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Holcomb Rock Baptist Church, 5184 Boonsboro Rd. Lynchburg, Va., 24503. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday and on Saturday from 4 until 6 p.m., in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
