Tuesday, November 1, 1932 - Thursday, May 14, 2020 Virginia "Tillie" Plunkett Watson, at the age of 87, passed away at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Lewis Allen "Buddy" Watson Jr. Born on November 1, 1932, in Lynchburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Meredith Watson Plunkett and Elizabeth Lee Plunkett. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant sister, Katherine Plunkett; four brothers, Meredith Jr., Warren, Frank, and Stephen Plunkett; her sister, Betty P. Bibb; and her beloved pet dogs, including Grace, Hinkty, Susie, Elmo, and Jessie (who shared Tillie's birthday). "Tillie" leaves to cherish her memory her last surviving sibling, her sister, Mary Lou P. Sommardahl (Charlie) of Richmond; her five children, all of Lynchburg, Lewis Allen Watson III and wife, Pamela, Travis Lee Watson and wife, Laura, Brian Livingston Watson and wife, Caryn, Gwen Elizabeth Watson and wife, Margo, and Anne Eleanor W. Williams (Mark); nine grandchildren, Lewis A. "LA" Watson IV (Christina), Christine W. Hedrick (Will), Travis Watson Jr. (Heather), April Watson (Jason Brown), Brett Watson, Calli W. Peterson (Luke), Derek Chad Erbe (Lindsey), Joseph Williams Jr. (Sara), and Lee Williams; 13 great-grandchildren, Emma and Eleanor Hedrick, Roman, Tinslee, Sage, and Travis "Kash" Watson, Jackson and Julian Brown, Avery and Oakleigh Anderson, Grace Elizabeth and Virginia Rose "Gia" Erbe, and Joseph "Culver" Williams III; as well as her beloved fur baby Benji, her lifelong friends, Mae West, Shirley Glass and other good friends. "Tillie's" precious family was the center of her life. She was an exceptionally loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister, and to know her was to love her. She always put her family first, as well as her love for the Lord and our savior Jesus Christ. "Tillie" was well known for her enduring sense of humor and her infectious laugh; a phone call or visit with her was an instant pick-me-up. She was a talented and creative artist; she seemed to be able to create anything if she set her mind to it, from baby clothes to Christmas ornaments, home décor, greeting cards, fashion accessories, and beautiful paintings; in her younger days she was teased endlessly about the amount of fabric she was amassing. "Tillie" loved going to yard sales with her daughter Anne, who has has been her primary sidekick since Buddy passed away in 1998. She loved the beach and her pool, spending many days and evenings in her backyard pool with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A very special thank you is reserved for Tillie's loving daughter Anne Williams, her "Angel," for being her sole caregiver for many years. Because of Anne, she was able to pass peacefully at home enveloped in the love of her family. The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Centra Hospice and especially to Kelli Owens, RN. "Tillie" loved all animals, especially her dogs; In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the animal rescue program of your choice in her memory. Because of Covid -19, services will be private. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502
