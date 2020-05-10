Fulton R. Watson Sr. departed this life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, with his family by his side at The Heartland Health & Rehab. Facility. Born on November 5, 1927, he was the sixth child of ten siblings born to the late Joseph and Annie Roach Watson. He was preceded in death by a son, Fulton R. Watson Jr.; brothers, Joseph, Nathan, Clinton, Oscar, William and Thomas Watson; and two sisters, Anna Watts and Dorothy Cash. Fulton attended school in Bedford County, Va. He retired from Lynchburg Foundry and as a school bus driver for Bedford Co. Public Schools. He later started his own lawn and landscaping business and worked until his health started to fail. Fulton served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army with an honorable discharge, afterwhich he served for 2 years in the reserves. He was a member of Holcomb Rock Baptist Church as a Deacon and he served on various committees, auxiliaries and choirs in the church. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Texanna Jefferson Watson; a devoted daughter, Vanessa Watson Holloway and son-in-law, Larry R. Holloway Sr.; a son, Frank E. Watson Sr.; grandchildren, Fulton R. Watson III (Nicole), Larry R. Holloway Jr., and Frank E. Watson Jr.; great-grandchildren, LeKira, Fulton Watson IV and Cameron Watson; daughter-in-law, Patrice C. Watson; sister, Elizabeth W. Jones and brother-in-law, Edward Jones; and sisters-in-law, Ami and Bernice Watson of Lynchburg, Va., Doris J. Cunningham of Fayetteville, N.C., and Elois J. Morris of Lynchburg, Va. He also leaves to cherish his memories, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Fulton's special places to be were Mitchell's Grocery Store and Lynchburg Community Market. The family wishes to thank the Heartland Health & Rehab Staff and Nurses along with Heartland Hospice Care for their caring of our loved one. A graveside service will be held 2p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Holcomb Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Community Funeral Home directing

