Russell Stephen Watson, 63, of Lynchburg, widow of Anita P. Watson, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Lynchburg, on September 29, 1956, son of the late Arnold B. Watson and the late Helen S. Watson. Russell was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church as well as a member of the church board, and was a retired insurance broker with Allstate. He was a true businessman having owned and managed several businesses during his career but his true passion was his devotion to his son and best friend, Taylor and the love of his life, Anita, whose passing left a hole in his heart that never healed. He is survived by a son, Taylor S. Watson; a daughter, April D. Baum and husband, Damian; three grandchildren, Viggo Baum, Nadia Baum, and Ryker Baum; first cousin, Barry Staton, as well as other cousins and family all of whom adored him. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, there will be no formal visitation, however the funeral home will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, for the public to pay their respects. Please note that the funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the 10 person at a time and social distancing guidelines. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. A private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, with Pastor Ricky Ewing officiating and which will be live steamed via Facebook. To view the service, please go to the funeral home Facebook page which can be found at Facebook.com/whittenfuneralhome. A private interment service will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 19278 Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
