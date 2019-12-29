On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, B. Gordon Watkins Jr., loving husband and father, died at age 88. Gordon was born in 1931, to Leila and Basil Gordon Watkins, Sr. He received his bachelors in mechanical engineering with honors from Virginia Tech and his masters from MIT. Gordon was a Vice President at Wiley & Wilson, then a founding partner of Greenwood Partnership. He worked for more than 45 years as a mechanical engineer in the United States and abroad, including projects at the Library of Congress, the White House, Monticello, Colonial Williamsburg, and numerous educational and industrial facilities. He served as counselor, mentor, and friend to countless young engineers and other associates during his tenure. Gordon was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as elder, long term 3rd grade Sunday school teacher, and member of the handbell choir. He was also a loyal member of Kiwanis, and served as president of the Virginia Baptist Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary, MIT alumni representative, advisor to the division of continuing education for UVA and Virginia Tech, life member of ASHRAE, and a member of Tau Beta Pi and Pi Tau Sigma Engineering Societies. He met Marguerite Thoburn Watkins, his wife of 65 years, through friends on a blind date in Boston, and they were married in 1954. They raised four children. He was an avid model railroader. He was always learning something new, mastering the pipe organ, piano, photography, hiking and travel. His family and friends knew him for his amazing hugs, his enthusiasm, and most of all, his kindness to everyone he met. Gordon is survived by his wife, Marguerite; his children, Carol, Stanley, Kathy, and Gordon, his 10 grandchildren, and onw great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Westminster Canterbury Chapel, 501 VES Road, Lynchburg, V., at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, Lynchburg, Va., Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club, Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund, or a charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
