James Edward "J.E." Warren, 83, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, April 20, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the husband of his devoted and wonderful wife, Marjorie Langford Warren for 57years. Born on August 4, 1936, in Lynchburg, J.E. was a son of the late Edward J. and Blanche J. Warren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Elizabeth Warren Crance; brothers-in-law, Frank Crance and John A. Langford; stepmother, Helen Davis Warren; stepbrother, Ronnie Davis; and sister in-law, Harriett Langford Keesee. In addition to his wife, J.E. is survived by two sons, Jay Warren, and his wife, Lori, of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., and Robert Langford Warren, and his wife, Beth, of Bedford; grandchildren, Stephanie, Justin, Cole, and Chandler; brothers in-law, Leighton T. Langford, M. Scott Langford, sisters in-law, Rosalie Langford Murray, and Nancy Langford Friend, Barbara Wright and Sharon Phelps; a stepbrother, Gene Davis and his wife, Leslie; and a stepsister-in-law, Pat Davis. J.E. was a member of American Legion Post 16, and Rimfire Hunt Club. He also served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He retired from Crestar Bank and First Federal Savings Bank. J.E. was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. There will be a gathering of friends to celebrate and remember J.E. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lynchburg Humane Society. The family would like to thank Centra Hospice and their team nurse, Kelli, for the wonderful care given to J.E. Also thank you to our friends and neighbors for your support with gifts of food and friendship. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
In memory
