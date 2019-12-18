Mary Isham Baker Ware left this life on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Shenandoah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville, Va. She was born on January 27, 1920 at White Plains in Lovingston, Virginia to parents Keith Marshall Baker and Araminta Jefferson Coleman Rennie Baker. She was shy of 43 days of being 100 years old. She grew up on the Baker family farm in the Lovingston Cove and later in the village of Lovingston where her father was sheriff for many years. She was always busy working at numerous jobs at home and outside of the house. The last one was in the Accounting Department at the University of Virginia for many years until she retired. She loved being outside and growing many fruits and vegetables, which she shared with others. Mary was married to Harvey B. Ware who preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Faye Langran (Buddy) of Afton, Beverly Martin of Afton, and Sandra Proctor, of Staunton; five grandsons, Michael Martin, Matt Martin, Aaron Proctor, Adam Proctor, and Jeffrey Huffer; two granddaughters, Daphne Taylor and Mary Beth Proctor; and seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves many cousins and friends. She will be remembered as a force, one who could always accomplish whatever she put her mind to. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Wells/ Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston from 6 until 8 p.m. with services following at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Nelson United Methodist Church with Pastor Liz Buxton and Pastor Randy Harlow officiating. Interment to follow in the Baker Family Cemetery in Lovingston. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, and great-grandson. The family would like to thank all those at the Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab Center who provided so much loving care for Mary during her last days. Mary loved all animals. Memorial donations may be sent to Almost Home with check made out to HS/SPCA of Nelson County and mailed to Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County, 29 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston VA 22949. Or to the Nelson United Methodist Church ,5239 Thomas Nelson Highway, Arrington, Va. 22922. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097).
