Rupert Carlisle Ware Jr., 55, of Rustburg, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Born on October 22, 1963, in Amherst, he was the son of the late Rupert Carlisle Ware Sr. and the late Maxine Humphreys Ware. Rupert worked for Moore's Electric as a welder. He enjoyed restoring old cars, collecting copper, and food. Rupert also loved his mother and hunting in the mountains he grew up in and music. He took pride in his work and being a father. Rupert is survived by his daughter, Lillian Ware and fiancé, Yanni Yaitanes; granddaughter, Colette Yaitanes; sister, Linda Nash; brother, Roger Ware; half-sister, Carla Hodson and husband, Michael Silberman; nieces, Jessica Nash, Desiree Leake and Victoria Helsley; nephews, Brandon Nash and Calton Hodson; and numerous other family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Interment will follow at Amherst Cemetery. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Ware family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.