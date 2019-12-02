Alpha Robertson Payne Ware, 87, of Lynchburg, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Liberty Ridge Health and Rehab. Twice married she was the wife of the late Walter James Payne and the late James Ralph Ware. Born in Lynchburg on January 9, 1932, she was a daughter of the late John Munford Robertson and Ollie Carwile Robertson. She was a retired employee of Frances Denny Company and a member of College Hill Baptist Church. In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Iva Childress Johnson and a nephew, Carlton Skinnell. She is survived by a sister, Irene R. Skinnell of Bedford; and two nephews, Malcolm Childress Jr. of Lynchburg, and Carroll Skinnell of Bedford; and a special friend, Bonnie Wiles, who was like a daughter to her. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Spring Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Whitaker officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 4, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
