Dr. I.L. Ward Sr. The Lord God called home to Glory, His Good and Faithful Servant, Administrative Assistant, Dr. I.L. Ward Sr., on Sunday Morning, August 18, 2019. Dr. I.L. Ward, Pastor of Bountiful Blessings Church of God in Christ, was a Servant of God, lived a Righteous Holy life, loved the church and helped everyone along his journey. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his wife of 54 years, Evangelist Barbara Ann Ward; their four children, Minister Irvin Ward Jr. (Teesha), Missionary Cheral Ward, Missionary Felicia Peterson (Orville Jr.) and eldest daughter, Missionary Andrea "Pinky" Johnson (deceased); twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He also leaves a whole host of loving relatives, church members and friends. A Celebration of Life and Back Home Hour will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 7 until 8 p.m. at Bountiful Blessings Church of God in Christ, 2805 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501. The Homegoing Service for Pastor I.L. Ward Sr. will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 12 p.m. Viewing from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and will be held at the Ramp Church International, 701 Thomas Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Funeral Services & Arrangements are entrusted to Davis - Turner Funeral Service, 1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24504.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.