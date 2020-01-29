Lataundra Chantel Ward Lataundra Chantel Ward, of Lynchburg, transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home at Lynchburg General Hospital on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was born to Annie jones Moss and the late Donald Moss on June 25, 1978. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Anita Jones; and grandparents, Edith and Colonel Jones and Bertha and Silas Moss. Lataundra is survived by her husband, Christopher "Chris" Ward; son, Christopher Ward Jr; her fury son, Kingston; mother, Annie Jones Moss; brothers, Christopher Moss (Jennifer) of Stafford, Va., Matthew Mann and Donald Blake; sister, Helen "baby girl" Sandidge; special niece, Chelsey Moss; mother-in-law, Shirley Ward; sister-in-law, Angela Bowling (Dexter); brother-in-law, Marshall Ward (LaGina) and Michael Ward (LaQuita); two special friends like sisters, Neisha Tweedy and Nicki Byrd, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service from 5 until 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at First Baptist Church Coolwell, Amherst with the Rev. Charles Frye, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Ward, Lataundra Chantel
