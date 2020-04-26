BEDFORD, Va. Johnsia Wilson Ward, age 81, of Bedford, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence. Born November 20, 1938 in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Archie Arvin Wilson and Alma Smith Wilson. She was predeceased by her husband, Isaac "Ike" Weitzel Ward; one grandson, Chris; one great-grandson, Andrew; two sisters, and four brothers. Mrs. Ward was member of Summersett Baptist Church and she was a home maker. She loved roses and gardening. She is survived by one son, Wesley Ward of Lynchburg; one daughter, Sonya W. Fonseca and husband, Keith of Altavista; one sister, Sandra Wooldridge and husband, Robert of Forest; six grandchildren, Laura, Stuart, Amber, Keegan, Anabella, and Adleigh; and three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Anthony, and Isaac. Private graveside services will be held at Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden by the Rev. Bobby Brumfield. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
