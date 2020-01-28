A memorial service for Alma Maxine Calloway Gordon Ward will be held 2 p.m. February 1, 2020, at Community Funeral Home, 909 5th Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504. The family will receive friends and family at her residence, 3305 Campbell Avenue. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home on the day of service. Community Funeral Home direccting
Ward, Alma
