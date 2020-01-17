ALTAVISTA, Va. Mrs. Josephine Payne Walters, wife of the late Clovis "Toby" Walters, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Campbell County, on May 6, 1936, to the late Clayton and Lonell Poe Payne. Mrs. Walters is survived by daughters, Liz Piasecki, Brenda Knudson and Debra Walters; brothers, Kenneth Payne (Pat), Roy Payne (Shelia) and Lester Payne (Beth); granddaughter, Michelle Sandifer (Robere); great-grandchild, Jameson Sandifer, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Herbert Payne, Bobby Payne, Clifford Payne, Willard Payne and Juliet Dalton. Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia-Southside, Inc.
