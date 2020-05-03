Mrs. Shirley Harris Waller, age 81, of Brookneal passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Brookneal surrounding by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Otha Harris and Mrs. Nellie Mae Dority Harris. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel; a granddaughter, Tina; a great- granddaughter, Haley; her sister, Joyce, and brothers, Buck, Ray, Billy, Bobby, Jimmy, Eddie, and Gene. She is survived by three daughters, Marie Morris (Doug) of Phenix, Betty Sue Waller of Goode, and Shelby Monroe (Danny) of Gladys; grandchildren, Brett, Ashley, and Brendan of Phenix and Amy and Devin of Gladys; great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Tyler, Josiah, Amelia, Alayna, and Madison; and one great-great- grandchild, Forrest. Graveside services in accordance will Covid-19 Restrictions will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Gladys. There will be no public viewing. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Waller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries