Mr. Roosevelt "Smokey" Walker, age 82, of Gladys, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Lynchburg. He was the son of the late Mr. Herman Jones and Mrs. Lena Walker. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara McBride and Dorothy Hayes and one grandson, Frederick Walker. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mrs. Corrine A. Walker of the home; four daughters, Irene Martin (Karl) of Altavista, Celestine Burks (Earlie) and Connie Layne, both of Rustburg, and Vivian Moore (William) of Lynchburg; three sons, Emmanuel Walker, Ronnie Walker and Vincent Walker, all of Naruna; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; a sister, Juanita Poe of Brookneal; sister-in-law, Geneva Logan of Gladys; three brothers-in-law, Frank Adams (Virginia) of Nathalie, Ralph Adams (Bernice) of Gladys, and Leon Adams of Lynchburg; a devoted friend, Joe White of Lynchburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church in Nathalie with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing will begin on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
