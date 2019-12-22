George Calder Walker Jr. "Buster" left this world peacefully, Friday, December 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynne Ramsey Walker; his three sons, George Calder Walker III and his wife, Shawyna Schweiger Walker, Stewart Ramsey Walker, David Chandler Walker; and one grandchild, the apple of his Eye, Madison Elizabeth Walker. He is also survived by one brother, William McKenzie Walker and his wife, Diane Matthews Walker; a brother-in-law, George Peters Ramsey and his wife, Harriet Taylor Ramsey; his beloved friend and extended family member, Delrio Mosby; as well as many nieces and nephews. Buster was born on January 16, 1929, in Lynchburg, Va., to George Calder Walker and Ione Lewis McKenzie Walker and he was a lifetime member of St. John's Episcopal Church. He attended Lynchburg Public schools, Episcopal High School in Alexandria Va. and graduated for E.C. Glass. He went on to attend the University of Virginia and Lynchburg College. While attending the University of Virginia, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity (Deke), as well as The Jefferson Society. Following his education, Buster served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. In recognition of his service to our country, he was honored with a United Nation's Service Award, a Unit Citation in support of Meritorious Combat and a Korean War Service Medal with a Bronze Star. Upon his return from Korea, Buster joined his father as a Realtor in the family firm, John Stewart Walker, Inc., which was founded in 1890 by his grandfather. He went on to lead John Stewart Walker as its Principal Broker for more than five decades. His professional accomplishments were numerous and he played a large part in the growth of Central Virginia. Buster developed, or participated in the development of many residential areas of Lynchburg. A partial list includes Southland Acres, College Park, Vista Acres, Willow Lawn, Locksview, Club Drive, John Scott Drive and the new Landfall Subdivision in Boonsboro. He served as President of The Lynchburg Association of Realtors in 1960 and was voted the Realtor of the year in both 1971 sand 1985. In 1962, he was selected to fill the post of Vice President of the Virginia Real Estate Association,. In 1973, Buster was appointed to the Virginia Real Estate Commission by Governors Mills Godwin and John Dalton, and was twice tapped as the Commission's President (1977, 1983). Buster was also an accomplished Real Estate Appraiser. He received the area's first MAI designation from the from the Appraisal Institute. This expertise led to a long relationship with the Virginia Department of Transportation and a hand in the development of our State's highway system. He was also very proud of his place on the VA Panel of Residential Appraisers. Buster loved his family and was blessed with many friends. He enjoyed life and lived it to its fullest. He was a devoted tennis player and traveled to many Davis Cup Ties and U.S. Opens. Buster will long be remembered for his unusual Tennis style of having two forehands and no backhand. He spent time serving his community on the Chamber of Commerce as both Director and Vice President. He enjoyed the YMCA and served on its Board of Directors. He also served on Advisory Committees for several area banks. Buster was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where he served on the Vestry, as well as a Sunday School Teacher. The Civic Service that was closest to his heart, however, was the 33 years that he spent on the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army. Following a private funeral ceremony, a Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church. The service will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019. There will be a reception following the service at Oakwood Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army, 2215 Park Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Walker Jr., George Calder
