December 20, 1939 - June 9, 2020 Mr. Hilton Lee Walker, age 80, of Nathalie, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Mr. Tommie Jennings and Mrs. Annie Bell Jennings. He was the husband of Mrs. Inell Walker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Roosevelt, Abraham, Charles and Thomas; and his sister, Rosa. He leaves to cherish precious memories, his wife, Mrs. Inell Walker of the home; children, Deborah Lofgren, D'Aundre' Walker, Luvina Walker, Eric Walker (Vickie), Erica Williams (Tony) and Carlos Walker; eighteen grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; two sisters, Edna Loretta (Wayne) and Juanita (Benny); three brothers, Alphonso (Betty), Sylvester and Luis; sisters-in-law, Mable Brown (John), Linda Miller (Joe), Sylvia Cage (Earl), Martha Holmes (Sylvester), Shirley Walker and Adell Champion; a brother-in-law, Thomas Jennings (Vivian); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Riceville Missionary Baptist Church in Java, Va. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at Jeffressfuneralhome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Servce 304 Lusardi Dr. Brookneal, VA 24528

