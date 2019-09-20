Harry Davis Waldrop, 91, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday September 17, 2019. Mr. Waldrop was born on June 4, 1928 in Easley, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Harry Simpson and Lois Evatt Waldrop. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Maggie (Margaret Ann Jameson Waldrop); his infant daughter, Anna Melissa; his brother, W.F. Waldrop; his sister, Sue Waldrop Jameson; and his grandson, Matthew Gullitti. He is survived by his daughter, Cindee Pletke and her husband, Al; his granddaughter, Lauren Davis Gullitti, her fiancé Thomas Wells, and stepgrandson, Jeromy Pletke; as well as his sister-in-law, Claire W. Jameson of Sumter, South Carolina and a host of special nieces and nephews. Mr. Waldrop served in the United States Navy during World War II and in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a Second Lieutenant in the Airborne Infantry where he served as a Jump Master. He graduated from Furman University where he was president of the student body and a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He also completed post graduate work at the University of South Carolina. He was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church, Lynchburg where he served as a Sunday School teacher. Prior to moving to Lynchburg, he was a member of the First Baptist Church in Collinsville, Virginia where he taught Sunday School for thirty years and was a member of the Board of Deacons. Harry enjoyed reading historical biographies and autobiographies, playing golf and doing woodwork in his retirement. He made treasured furniture items for his family. He will be remembered as an enthusiastic, gifted story teller and humorist who was much loved by his family and friends. He will be buried with Maggie in the family plot in Easley, South Carolina with a family graveside service on a date to be announced. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Mr. Waldrop to the charity of your choice or to First Baptist Church of Lynchburg's Mission Fund. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
