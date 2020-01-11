Helen (Mickey) Dews James Wainwright peacefully departed this life on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Viewing will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, 608 Main Street, AltaVista, Va. Graveside Service will be Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 7056 Leesville Road, Lynch Station, Va. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family

