Myrtle Yeatts Wade, 99, of Altavista passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Liberty Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Herbert Lacy Wade for 51 years. To know her, you would know that there were three things very near and dear to her heart; FAITH. FAMILY (especially all of her grandbabies) and FISHING! The last survivor of 13 children, she was born on October 29, 1920 in Pittsylvania County the daughter of the late Robert Yeatts and Sabra Yeatts and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She is survived by a son, Melvin Eugene Wade of Altavista; two grandchildren, Tony Wade (Ellen) of Altavista and Kim Wade Cox (Richard) of Altavista; three great-grandchildren, Dana Rice, Nicole Akers (Timmy), and Daniel Wade; and six great-great-grandchildren, Savannah, Aiden, Eli, Ryan, Hunter, and Maci. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Marie Wade; and a great-grandson, Travis Cox. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church by Randolph Coffey and the Rev. Jeffrey Chapman with interment to follow in Altavista Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Saturday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence of Kim Cox, 388 Penuel Lane, Altavista. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider donations made to Calvary Baptist Church, 226 Riverbend Rd., Altavista, VA 24517. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Wade, Myrtle Yeatts
To send flowers to the family of Myrtle Wade, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
6:30PM-8:00PM
6:30PM-8:00PM
Finch and Finch, Altavista
809 Main St.
Altavista, VA 24517
809 Main St.
Altavista, VA 24517
Guaranteed delivery before Myrtle's Visitation begins.
Dec 29
Funeral Service
Sunday, December 29, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Calvary Baptist Church
226 Riverbend Road
Altavista, VA 24517
226 Riverbend Road
Altavista, VA 24517
Guaranteed delivery before Myrtle's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.