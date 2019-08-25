Barry Lee Wade, 55, of Nathalie, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Barry was born in South Boston on May 6, 1964, a son of Barbara Othelia Moon and the late Robert Leslie Wade. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister, Bobbi Wade McKinney (Mark) of Gladys; one brother, Anthony Kevin Wade of Rustburg; one aunt, Margaret Tune Wade of Nathalie; and four nephews, Brandon, Shane, Nathan and Asa McKinney. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Clover Bottom Baptist Church by Mr. Mike McKinney, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
