Joyce Waddell, 77, of Forest, died on Monday, March 2, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late Casper Hess and the late Cloweda Hagan Little and Richard Little, Stepfather. She is survived by Ronald R. Waddell, her loving husband of almost 62 years. Joyce was a loving wife who enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by her family. She was a devoted mother to her children, Ronald Scott Waddell (Terry) of Lynchburg, Va., Kevin Ray Waddell (Eileen) of Salisbury, Md., Kristina Dawn Oliver (Tom) of Mechanicsville, Va.; 10 grandchildren, Derek Francis Waddell of Lynchburg, Va., Elisabeth Rae DeWitt, (Brandon) of Forest, Va., Samantha Waddell of Woodland Hills, Calif., Lauren Waddell of Salisbury, Md., K.J. Waddell of Salisbury, Md., Troy Oliver of Mechanicsville, Va., Michael Oliver, member of United States Navy-Pacific Fleet, Matthew Oliver of Mechanicsville, Md.; two great-grandchildren, Kenda DeWitt of Forest and Dakota DeWitt of Forest; sisters, Cleda Garrett, (Ronnie) of Rockport, Ind., and Vicki Adkisson (Bill) of Rockport, Ind. She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Allen and her husband, Larry. She enjoyed bingo and the occasional visit to the casino. She was a long-time supporter of St. Jude and Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Services will be private. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Waddell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

