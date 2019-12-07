John Phillip Vrobel, 71, of Amherst, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at his home. Born on June 25, 1948, in Chicago, John was the son of the late John Joseph and Eleanor Mika Vrobel. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Marie Vrobel of Amherst; daughter, Deborah Campbell of Roseland; four grandchildren, Dixie, Willow, Lillith and Zaven Campbell, and numerous friends. A memorial celebration and gathering of friends will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Driskill Funeral Chapel Amherst. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
