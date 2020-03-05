Juanita Beatrice Goodman Vickery, 95, of Altavista, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was born on November 30, 1924, in Altavista, the oldest of nine children she was a daughter of the late Nelford R. Goodman Sr. and Fannie Hatchett Goodman. She was a member of Real Life Christian Church, Clermont, Fla., and a retired nurse of 30 years. Juanita loved to laugh, tell stories, cook big meals, make cakes, sing and write songs. Juanita moved to Washington, D.C. at the age of 17, where she worked in the navy yard. Juanita married Vernon Parsons on June 13, 1945, and began raising children, Juanita's son, Vernon Parsons Jr. was in Vietnam when her husband passed and she fought to bring him home. Five years later Juanita remarried and moved to Sarasota, Fla., where she worked as a companion nurse and volunteered in the community. She is survived by two sons, Vernon B. Parsons Jr. and his wife, June, of Ponta Gorda, Fla., and Richard D. Parsons of Johnson City, Tenn.; one daughter, Linda K. Parsons Begley of Clermont, Fla.; two brothers, James Goodman and his wife, Delma, of Richmond, and Warren Goodman and his wife, JoAnn, of Baltimore, Md.; three sisters, Virginia G. Hatcher of Richmond, Barbara G. Schnek of Arlington, and June G. Rickabaugh and her husband, Daniel, of Bremerton, Wash.; and one grandson, Vernon B. Parsons III. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Nelford R. Goodman and Ronald Lee Goodman; and one sister, Kay G. Chavatel. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista, by the Rev. Carlton Gunter with interment to follow in Altavista Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Care for there love, care and support of Juanita. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Rd., Ste. 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

To send flowers to the family of Juanita Goodman Vickery, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
7:00PM-8:30PM
Finch and Finch, Altavista
809 Main St.
Altavista, VA 24517
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Juanita's Visitation begins.
Mar 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
11:00AM
Finch and Finch Chapel
809 Main St.
Altavista, VA 24517
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Juanita's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries