Anna Christine Vickers, 80, died peacefully at Carriage Hills Assisted Living on Friday, December 6, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Dublin, Va., in 1939 to Elizabeth Anna and William Harrell Vickers Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents; older brothers, William Harrell Jr. (June), Douglas (Doug), Anthony (Tony) Vickers; and Clive William Hylton "Bill" to whom she was married for over 40 years. Anna is survived by her four daughters, Deborah Ann Hylton Mason (Ronald) of Richmond, Va., Donna Lynn Hylton of Lynchburg, Va., Karren Marie Hylton of Bedford, Va., and Connie Sue Hylton of Clifton Forge, Va. Surviving are also eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and special friends, Nancy and Crissy Fischer, Bobby Arthur, and Clara Oakley. After her marriage and birth of her first child, Anna began a life of adventure, making her home in South Dakota, Montana, Iowa, Spain, Germany, Maine, and Colorado as the wife of an Air Force Sergeant. After Bill retired from the Air Force, the family returned to Virginia in 1971. Anna began studying the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses in 1968 in a remote fishing town in Maine and began attending meetings right away. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1969 in Denver, Colorado, beginning a life of exciting and faithful service to Jehovah, her worldwide Christian brotherhood and community. She leaves her family with many treasured memories of shared spiritual activities central to their lives. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Bedford Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 1534 Link Rd, Bedford, VA 24523. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Kingdom Hall or favorite charity.
