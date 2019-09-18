Roger Henry Viar Sr., 76, of 4151 Covered Bridge Road, Gladys, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Ruby Cox McCraw Viar for 63 years. He was born on April 20, 1943, in Campbell County, a son of the late Boysaw Ernest Viar and Gracie Beatrice Mann Viar. He was a retired truck driver in the logging business. Roger loved farming and fishing. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Roger H. "Pete" Viar Jr. and Rudell McCraw; two daughters, Linda Gail McCraw Rice and Brenda McCraw Hogan; two sisters, Mildred Garrett and Dorothy Viar; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; two special nephews Kendal and Kenneth Garrett; and two special grandsons, Ben Hogan and Shaun Elliott. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dana Henderson and Annie Harris and one brother, Chuck Viar. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Perrows Chapel Cemetery by the Rev. Brad Hendrix and the Rev. Shelton Miles. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., Thursday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund, 2635 Tabor Road, Gladys, VA 24554. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.