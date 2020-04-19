Marian A.Viar, 98, departed this life on April 12, 2020, in Stanardsville, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Charles Emmett Viar; her parents, Heinrich and Matilda Soth Achterman, and six siblings. Marian was born on November 22, 1921, a birthdate that she shared with her husband, in Morrow, Ohio. After graduating from high school in New Vienna, Ohio, Marian moved to Lynchburg, Virginia, where she graduated from Phillips Business College. Marian lived in Lynchburg until 2014, when she moved to Houston, Texas, to be with her caregiver daughter, Pat. They all moved to Ruckersville in 2017. Marian moved to The Harbor in Stanardsville in December 2018. Marian is survived by two daughters, Sylvia Viar and Patricia Heath, and by one son-in-law, David Heath, all of Ruckersville, Virginia. Marian was a wonderful mother who took care of her disabled daughter, Sylvia, for over sixty years. She loved her friends and enjoyed entertaining them at her home on Robin Drive in Lynchburg. She loved cooking, knitting, crochet and embroidery. Marian was very active in mental health in Lynchburg. She was instrumental in developing a Mental Health Program in the 1970's and made frequent trips to Richmond to facilitate this endeavor. Marian worked for Calvin Falwell at the Falwell Well Corporation for 13 years prior to working at the Mental Health Association. After she retired in 1976, Marian was an active volunteer. She served on the Mental Health/Mental Retardation Board, volunteered at Hudson House for the mentally ill, and served as a volunteer for the Lynchburg Social Club for the mentally ill. She was a volunteer for the Women's Auxiliary at Virginia Baptist Hospital. Marian also served as a voluntary literacy tutor. Marian was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for nearly sixty years. She was very active in the church until becoming physically debilitated in the late 1990's. Marian served as Sunday School teacher, Treasurer of the Presbyterian Women, and co-chairman of the Congregational Care Committee. She was also active in the senior's group, The Questers, and held luncheons for that group twice annually at her home. In addition, she was also a member of the Timbrook Women's Club for many years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Harbor at Renaissance for their exceptional loving care and Hospice of the Piedmont for loving care of Marian and for the support of her family. Memorial contributions may be made in Marian's memory to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lynchburg, Virginia. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968, with Pastor Steve Nethery officiating. A memorial service in Lynchburg will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.
