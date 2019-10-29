Betty Jean Viar, 68, of Madison Heights, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Bobby Lee Viar Sr. Born September 9, 1951 in Nelson County, she was the daughter of the late Mattie M. Hudson. Betty was a retired, self-employed nursing assistant; she loved to read, write and to go driving whenever she could. Betty is survived by her children, Renee Rutherford of Madison Heights, Bobby Lee Viar Jr., Tony Viar and his girlfriend, Betsy, Ira Viar and his wife, Gail, Stacey Hall and her fiancé, Chuck, all of Rustburg; her siblings, Louise Leonard and her husband, Frank, of Forest, Thomas Hudson and his wife, Susan, of Lynchburg, Kathy Hancock and her husband, Hanna, of Lynchburg, Wayne Hudson, of Roanoke, and Patricia Moore and her husband, Brian, of Lynchburg; nine grandchildren; and her special dog, Sunshine. A Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Tree of Life Cemetery with the Rev. Carlton Duck officiating. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or www.diabetes.org. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.