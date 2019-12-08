Anthony "Tony" Walker Vernon Anthony "Tony" Walker Vernon, age 81, of Cranberry Twp., Pa., formerly of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, while under the care of The Grove at Harmony in Jackson Twp., Pa. Born on November 24, 1938, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Larry and Betty Pflieger. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his five children, Valerie Frank of Frederick, Md., and her children, Emily (son, Wilder) and Hannah; Vincent (Terri) Vernon, of Nederland, Colo., and their children, Oliver, Sylas and Tatum; Erin (Christopher) Colbert of Lynchburg, Va., and their children, Xavier and Neko; Alexis (Todd) Thomas of Evington, Va., and their children, Cooper, Bailey, Sean, Brodie and Eleanor; and Tyler (Jordan) Vernon of Cranberry Twp., Pa., and their daughter, Harper. Tony was a travelling salesman for most of his life, allowing him the opportunity to satisfy his love of music, food, and the road. An avid collector throughout his life, his collections included records, stamps, baseball cards, matchbooks, magnets, beer trays and steins, paper money, artwork, and stories. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Timberlake UMC, 21649 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, with a reception immediately following. The family will be receiving guests from 5 until 9 p.m. at his daughter's house at 431 Summerdale Lane, Evington VA, 24550. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Boylan Funeral Home, Inc., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Tony's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
