Ada L. Carter Venezio, 92, of Dumont, N.J., died Friday, July 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Emil A. Venezio in 1982. She was the loving mother of Emil Venezio and his wife, Ann Marie and Brian Venezio and his wife, Patricia; dear sister of Ellen Nash and Dale Jones; loving grandmother of Tara, Erin, Jennifer, Keri, Emily; and great-grandmother of Anthony, Ava and Molly as well as her granddogs, Rosie and Lucy. She was predeceased by a grandson, Andrew in 1980. Ada was born in Appomattox, Va. to Emma Baber and Edward Carter. She was employed with Scholastic Magazine in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. for many years. Ada enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, walking, and cooking for her loved ones. Ada spent countless hours collecting donations for both the Veterans and Lupus. Her kindness, generosity, and laughter will truly be missed by all who knew her. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Robinson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019, at the New Hope Baptist Church, by Pastor Art Cavanaugh. Interment will follow at the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations in her name to the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps, C/O Fundraising, 108 Brook St., Dumont, NJ 07628. www.frechmcknight.com.
