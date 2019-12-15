Rosetta Venable, 72, of Lynchburg, transitioned on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. A celebration of Rosetta's life will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment following at the Forest Hill Burial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
