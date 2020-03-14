Joseph "J.P." Paul Vaughan died peacefully at his home on Holliday Pond in Lynchburg, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born on June 26, 1935, to Joe and Ora Vaughan, J.P. lived his best childhood at Miller Park, enjoying the abundant opportunities for young boys to play sports and bond lifelong friendships. Whether he was playing football on the National Champion Mighty Mites team for adored coach Happy Lee or learning to dance with his buddies in preparation for a coed dance, J.P. relished his life in Lynchburg, Va. J.P. was predeceased by his parents and by his first born, Joseph Paul "Buster" Vaughan III. He leaves behind his loving wife, and best friend of 40 years, Phyllis Kay Smith Vaughan, and their five children, Robert "Bob" Vaughan (Merry), Edward "Bucky" Vaughan (Sherry), Chip Pryor (P.F.), Laurie Sommardahl (Camp), and Paul Vaughan. In addition 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren are mourning the loss of their Papa/Bop/Poppy. Besides Kay, J.P.'s greatest loves were E.C. Glass (Class of 1954), Hampden-Sydney College (Class of 1958), the Awareness Garden and of course, his beloved Lynchburg. Referees all over Farmville are wondering how they will ever be able to make a correct call again without J.P.'s assistance. Many generations of Hilltoppers have profited and will benefit from J.P.'s support of the E.C.Glass Athletic Boosters. More importantly, his constant presence in the stands or pre-game pep-talks have had a lasting effect on the players and coaches. In May of 2020, along with Kay, J.P. will be inducted into the E.C. Glass Athletic Hall of Fame for their tireless dedication to the school and its athletes. Also in May, he and Kay will be honored with the Humanitarian award by the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities for their humanitarian contributions. When he wasn't in the bleachers, J.P. excelled in the Real Estate business. Most recently, he was inducted into the Virginia Realtor Hall of Fame for his 56 years of service to the city and state. He served as the Lynchburg Association of Realtors (LAR) President for an unprecedented three terms, and he received the LAR Realtor of the Year Award, as well as the LAR Realtor Ethics Award. Giving back to the community was important to J.P. as well. He was past Chairman and 10 year member of the Lynchburg Planning Commission, providing and soliciting advice to the City Council on how to make our town a wonderful place to live. He also served for four terms on the Lynchburg Board of Equalization reviewing tax assessment disputes between citizens and the city. He ran for City Council in 2010 as an Independent for "Lynchburg First", and was proud to be a member of the Patrick Henry Society at Hampden-Sydney. However, he would likely admit that his proudest achievement (besides marrying Kay) was coaching youths in Little League and at Virginia Episcopal School. He knew how to win, and established many long-term relationships with individuals he coached who appreciated his tough love philosophy and the life lessons that ensued. Coaching and mentoring others in sports and business definitely brought him the greatest joy, and he would love it if we all practiced Lou Holtz's tenets to "Do the Right Thing, Do the Best You Can, Treat Others the Way you Want to be Treated, and Always let People Know you Care About Them". The family would like to thank Centra Hospice for their loving care. JP has donated his body for Scientific Study, and a service to honor and remember him will be held on a date/time/place to be determined and announced later. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, the family requests that you please consider making a donation to the E.C. Glass Hall of Fame, 2111 Memorial Avenue,Lynchburg, VA 24501, Awareness Garden Foundation, Box #3231, Lynchburg, VA 24503 or to a charity of your choice.
