Joseph Franklin Vaughan, 85, of Appomattox, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce McCormick Vaughan and second wife, Virginia Grishaw Vaughan. Born in Victoria, February 1, 1935, he was a son of the late Lelia Wilkes and Luther Vaughan. Franklin was a member of Liberty Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was a past President of the Appomattox Chamber of Commerce, Appomattox Lions Club and a former member of the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors. Franklin worked as the Terminal Manager for Smith Transfer and then was the owner and operator of the Times-Virginian Printing Corp. After retiring he worked for Enterprise Car Rental and the Lynchburg Hillcats. He is survived by one son, Joe F. Vaughan II, and wife, Kathy of Appomattox; two grandchildren, Brandon Vaughan and wife, Julia, and Erin V. Elliott and husband, Jason; eight great-grandchildren, Ian, Chloe, Hallie, Jace, Sadie, Madelyn, Knox and Nolan; three stepchildren, Terry Brizendine and wife, Kari of Blacksburg, Patricia Perdue, Donna Farris and husband, Tom of Lynchburg; six step-grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Mary Beth Vaughan and Sarah Vaughan; and his faithful companion, Lily. He was preceded in death by four brothers, W. Lloyd Vaughan, James Vaughan, Edwin Vaughan, Sterling Vaughan; and one sister, Estelle Lewis. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church with Dr. Rusty Small and Dr. Rick Ewing. Burial will follow in Old Concord Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Liberty Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers please consider Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 485, Appomattox, VA 24522 or Gideons International, PO Box 486, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Vaughan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.