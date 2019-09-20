Alberta Church Vaughan, born on September 25, 1932 in Carter County, Ky., died on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was preceded in death by husband, Glenn David Vaughan; great-granddaughter, Adelyn Grace Belew; and all seven of her siblings. She is survived by son, David (Donna) Vaughan; daughter, Jana Vaughan; grandchildren, Amanda (Joe) Porter, Tyler (Savannah) Vaughan, Mallory (Jeremy) Belew, Meredith Burton; and great-grandchildren, Alexander and Brooklyn Porter. Alberta was a pastor's wife for over 50 years, known for her genuine kindness and love for her family. Celebration of Life services will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Sandy Bottom Church, Madison Heights, Va. and on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Whitewater Crossing Church, Cleves, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christian Village of Mount Healthy, 8097 Hamilton Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45231 or Whitewater Crossing Christian Church, 5771 S.R. 128, Cleves, OH 45002. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.