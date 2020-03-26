James "Jim" William Vander Haar, 69, passed away after a courageous battle with leukemia on Monday, March 23, 2020. Jim's wife Barbara was by his side when he passed on to glory at Bedford Hospice House in Bedford, Virginia. Jim was born on June 1, 1950, in Iowa, to Jean and Robert Vander Haar. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Vander Haar. Jim leaves behind his wife of 48 years of marriage, Barbara Herron Vander Haar; his mother, Jean Marie Pavlik Vander Haar; his brother, Charles "Charlie" Vander Haar; his sisters, Kris Welborn (David) and Kathy Farmer (Monroe); his sons, Mark Lee Vander Haar (Corine) and Stephen James Vander Haar (Holly); and five grandchildren. Jim and Barb worshipped at Holcomb Rock Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Va.; and had a heart for missions, including their God Loves India ministry and mission trips to India. A private burial with the immediate family took place on Thursday, March 26, 2020, with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Jim was kind, patient and caring. He always gave of himself and asked for little in return. His family is mourning his loss at this time, but rejoicing that he has joined with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in heaven along with other family members that have gone before him. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Jim Vander Haar to Holcomb Rock Baptist Church, 5184 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503. Community Funeral Home directing.
