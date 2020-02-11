Joyce Morris Van Der Veer, 87, of Thomas Jefferson Highway, Charlotte Court House, died on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Gugginheimer Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of Norman McClung Van Der Veer, Sr. Born in Hightstown, New Jersey, on November 4, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Cora Walker Morris and Joseph Thomas Morris. She was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church and a retired Charlotte County deputy sheriff. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Cora June St. John and husband, Carroll, Marjorie Finch and husband, Doug, and Regina Trent and husband, Johnny, all of Charlotte Court House; a son, Norman Van Der Veer Jr. and special friend, Joan Roach of Pamplin; seven grandchildren, Christopher (Roxane), Caryn (Billy Rundstrom), Cameron (Brandy) St. John, Barry Van Der Veer, Erin Finch (Jeff Scruggs), Samantha (James) Elder, and Adam Trent (Dave Carlson); nine great-grandchildren, Jeremy (Amy) St. John, Jacob, Jenna, and Peyton St. John, Layla Rundstrom, Cameron St. John, Noah Harris, Ethan and Emma Elder; one great-great-grandson, Ian St. John; a brother, Ronald T. Morris of Morehead City, N.C.; and caregiver, Barbara Hunter. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Craig St. John and a daughter-in-law, Nancy Van Der Veer. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Spring Creek Baptist Church by the Rev. Paul McLinden. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall and other times at the residence. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfhome@aol.com.
Van Der Veer, Joyce Morris
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Van Der Veer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.