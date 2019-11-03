Henry Theodore Vaders Jr., 90, of Lynchburg, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 31, 2019, following a lengthy battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Mary Cash Vaders. Born in Bustleton, Pa., on October 21, 1929, he was the son of the late Henry T. Vaders Sr. and Emma Strohecker Vaders. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Drexel University and was a self-employed engineer. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting, he was a member of the Big Island Hunt Club and the Poplar Forest Senior Golf Association. He was also a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Dennis Vaders and his wife, Linda; his daughter, Sandra Reeb and her husband, Brent; one stepson, Al Rivers Jr. and his wife, Jeannie; one stepdaughter, Mary Elizabeth DeGeorgis and her husband, Mike; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 4:30 p.m. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
