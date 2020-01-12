Janet Dygert Urquhart, 85, of Roanoke, Va., died on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phil Henry and Alma Shay Dygert; three sisters, Mary Elizabeth D. Davis, Elsie D. Kennett and Phyllis D. Beverly; and her loving husband of 62 years, W. David Urquhart. Mrs. Urquhart is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, William D. and Terri B. Urquhart, and Matthew S. and Tina B. Urquhart, all of Roanoke. Additionally, she is survived by three grandchildren, Christine U. and Charlie Hubbard, Robert and Nicole Urquhart and Connor B. Urquhart; three great-grandchildren, Melanie Paige Urquhart, Dallas William David Urquhart, and Carrington Rose Hubbard, all of the Roanoke area; and one sister-in-law, Sara U. and Robert A. Hudgins of Lakeland, Fla. Mrs. Urquhart graduated from Madison College (JMU) in 1955 and began teaching in Roanoke City in January of that year. She also taught for 10 years in Roanoke County before retiring. While living in Lynchburg, Mrs. Urquhart was the organist director at Timberlake United Methodist Church. After substituting as organist in a number of Roanoke area churches, she became the organist director at St. Thomas of Canterbury Anglican Church. The funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Thomas of Canterbury Anglican Church, 4910 Hubert Road, Roanoke, VA 24012. The family will receive friends following the service in the Parish Hall. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Thomas of Canterbury Anglican Church or to a favorite charity. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
