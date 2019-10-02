Veikko "Vic" Uotinen, 80, of Lynchburg, went to be with his Lord on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was the husband of the late Kathryn "Kay" Evans Uotinen for fifty-two years. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Friday, October 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, with the Rev. Brett Eubank officiating. Interment will be held privately. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

