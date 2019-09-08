Frances Paris Unger, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Bentley Commons. She was the wife of 69 years to Marvin Jennings Unger, recently deceased. Born on October 15, 1926, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of James and Gertrude Paris. She is survived by her son, Jay Unger (Karan) of Glen Allen, Va.; daughter, Elizabeth Anne (William) Underhill of Lillington, N.C.; four grandchildren, Amy Jones (Jeff), Jonathan White, Laura Pleasant (Brett), all of Lillington, N.C., and Natalie White of Fayetteville, N.C., and five great-grandchildren. Frances was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Lynchburg. She was employed with the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company, originally as telephone operator during the war years and later in the business office. In retirement she enjoyed numerous travels with Marvin and family gatherings with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite places in the world were their house in Boonsboro where they lived for 60 years and Ponce Inlet Florida where her extended family vacationed annually. She also loved to paint as well as working on cross stich and crewel work. She had an immense appreciation for the wonders of nature - flowers, birds, stars and sunsets. She taught her children and grandchildren to never take these gifts from God for granted. Above all she loved her family, and her family loved and treasured her. A memorial service will be held at Diuguid Funeral Home at 811 Wiggington Rd., Lynchburg, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 1501 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24503.
