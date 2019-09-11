Samantha Hailey Tyree, 25, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at her residence. Born on August 26, 1994, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of Anthony Tyree and Laurie Tyree. Samantha was preceded in death by a grandfather, Claude Tyree. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Sidney Olivia Sprouse and her husband, Peyton, of North Carolina; grandparents, Tucker Lewis and his wife, Charlene, of Boonsboro, Walter D. Bryant and his wife, Linda, of Lynchburg, and Peggy Tyree of Amherst. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at Amherst Cemetery with Pastor Bill Evans officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-5712.
