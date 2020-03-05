Richard Dallas Tyree, 73, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home. He was the son of the late Benjamin Dallas Tyree Jr. and Margaret Connelly Tyree. He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Tyree Fulcher and husband John, plus their son, Michael Fulcher. He is survived by a brother, Bennie Lee Tyree and wife, Kathy, and two sisters, Rita Argenbright and husband, Rocky, and Carolyn Feagans and husband, Enoch, all of Madison Heights; plus the following nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly, James Martin, Tommy Martin, Angela Hammons, Michelle Lawrence, Troy Evans, Tara Cheatwood, Bethany Cesafsky, William Tyree, Gary Tyree, Winton Tyree, Amy Newcomb and Adam Argenbright, plus numerous great nieces and nephews. Richard proudly served in the Vietnam War, 1968-1969, with the lst Marine Division, Combat Engineers. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 16 and served actively for a number of years before his illness. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Monelison Chapel. The family visitation will be one hour prior, 12 p.m. Hospice Chaplain Sheri Winesett and Pastor Terry Wornstaff, of Oakdale Baptist Church, where Richard was a member, will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Meade Cemetery, Madison Heights, with military honors presented by the American Legion, Post 16. Additionally, friends may stop by Richard's home on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 3 until 6 p.m. to visit with family. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Wounded Warriors Project. Richard's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the care given by the Centra Hospice staff and Elite Care Services. In particular, to Ginny Long, with Elite Care Services, who went over and beyond in her wonderful care and concern for our brother. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Monelison Chapel, is serving the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.whittenmonelison.com.
