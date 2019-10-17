Robert Walter Tyree Jr., 67, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, October 14, 2019. Robert was born on April 30, 1952, in Lynchburg, a son of the late Robert Walter Tyree Sr. and Dana Rodgers Tyree. Robert honorably served his country in the Army National Guard, was retired as a HVAC technician and was a past member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church. He is survived by his three children, Brandis Guthrie (Kevin), Angelia Jackson (Jake), and Dakotah Hamilton; two brothers, Brent Tyree (Carole) and Reginald Tyree (Brenda); four grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Walter Tyree. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Danny Smith officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
