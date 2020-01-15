Homer Stewart Tyree, 91, of Madison Heights, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at The Carrington in Lynchburg, Va. Homer was a life long resident of Amherst County. He was the son of the late Norman and Maggie Turner Tyree. Homer is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Phillips Tyree; his son, Stewart Tyree; and his eight brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Roni Brown-Tyree of Union Springs, N.Y.; a grandson, Ashton Tyree and wife, Brittney Bowes of Del Ray Beach, Fla.; a very special niece, Linda Salmon of Lynchburg, Va.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Homer served in the United States Navy during World War II. He retired from the Lynchburg Foundry and Whitten Funeral Home. He was a member of the Madison Heights Baptist Church and a charter member of the Monelison Rescue Squad. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Madison Heights Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Internment will follow at the Fort Hill Memorial Park with Military Honors being presented by the American Legion Post 16. The family would like to thank the staff at The Carrington for all the love and care they gave to Homer while he was there. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Tyree family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
