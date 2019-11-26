Tyree, Ethel Jones

Ethel Jones Tyree, 82, of Gladstone, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was born to the late Albert and Estelle Jones in Nelson County. She was also preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, James Watts Tyree; her grandson, Matthew Tyree; brothers, Herbert and Raymond Jones; and sister, Clara Gowen. She is survived by her four children, Alice (Ray) Showalter, Bradley (Faye) Tyree, Cinda (John) Herman and David (Shannon) Tyree; grandchildren, Brian Showalter, Brandon Tyree, Jonathan Herman, Kirstin Futty, Chanse Cook, Cassidy, Casey, Alex and Karlee Tyree; great-grandchildren, Hanna, CJ, Parker, Olivia, Wilson, Kirra, Justus, Kylee, Brantlee, and Cole; sisters, Pearl Angus, Myrtle Adams; and a special cousin, Jean Jones. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Ruth Showalter. Although she had a quiet nature she loved and was loved by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She loved to cook and suffered a stroke while cooking dinner. If you left her house without "eating a bite" then it was your fault. She was a member of St. Stephens Baptist Church and enjoyed her Sunday school class and Church family. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Driskill Funeral Chapel in Amherst. A private burial service will be afterwards. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
