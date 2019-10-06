Ethel Imogene Knight Tyree, 87, of Madison Heights, died Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lawrence Earl Tyree for 55 years. Born Wednesday, February 17, 1932 in McAlester, Okla., Ethel was a daughter of the late George Odist Knight and the late Ruth Mae Osborne Knight. In addition to her husband and parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her son, Lawrence Earl Tyree Jr.; a sister, Lucy Flood; and a brother, Franklin Knight. Ethel is survived by her son, George Odist Tyree (Wanda); four grandchildren, Carrie Tyree Stecker (Russell), Leslie Tyree Rosequist (Nathaniel), Lauren Michelle Wright (Christopher), and Jessica Tyree Pack (Christopher); and 10 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank those who loved and cared for nanny. A special thanks to Lisa, Teresa, and Sherika. Thank you to the Team Nurse Staff and Aides, especially Renee and Kourtney. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Blue Ridge Chapter, 3831 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family, (434) 929-0055. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
