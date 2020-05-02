Brent Robert Tyree, 72, of Chesterfield, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Brent was born on June 19, 1947, in Lynchburg, the son of Robert Walter Tyree Sr. and Dana Rodgers Tyree. Brent honorably served his country in the United States Navy and was retired from Allstate Insurance Co. He was a member of the Corvette Club of Richmond and currently Old Dominion Late Great Chevy Club. He is survived by his wife, Carole; five children, Sherry Campbell (Bryan), Brandon Tyree (Cindy), Kevin Daly (Jennifer), Gregory Daly (Tina) and Brian Daly; one brother, Reggie Tyree (Brenda); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Danny Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association or the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

