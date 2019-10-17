Ashby L. Tyree, 95, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born in Amherst County, on November 26, 1923. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Elizabeth Mays Tyree; his father, Henry Tyree and mother, Eva Perry Tyree. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Pacific from 1943 to 1946. He was a member of Madison Heights Christian Church. Ashby retired after 39 years of service at Lynchburg Plate Glass. He survived by his children, Peggy June Giles, Gregory Leon Tyree (Sally) and Gary Vaughan Tyree, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights Chapel 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, with the Pastor George Harris and Pastor Glynn Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
