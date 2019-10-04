Jack Tymchyn, 66, of Forest, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was a graduate of Bishop Neumann Catholic High School. Jack was retired from Verizon Wireless. He was a proud member of the National Rifle Association. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Brenda Tymchyn; a son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Brooke Tymchyn; two grandchildren, Hunter Parrish and Jaxson Tymchyn; sister-in-law, Deronda Burnette; and brother-in-law, Steve Burnette. Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
